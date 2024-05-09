Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,508. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.