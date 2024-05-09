Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

