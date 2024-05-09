Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.08. 2,382,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,501. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

