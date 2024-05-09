Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 1,600 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.47. 175,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

