Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SCZ traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 453,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

