BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 146,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.