Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of UBER traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,053,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

