Voon Him Hoo Sells 12,000,000 Shares of I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3) Stock

I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3 – Get Free Report) insider Voon Him Hoo sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$1,440,000.00 ($929,032.26).

I Synergy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get I Synergy Group alerts:

About I Synergy Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

I Synergy Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides affiliate marketing network and solutions to advertisers and affiliates in Malaysia and Indonesia. The company operates VTRAK, an affiliate marketing platform that enables advertisers to offer commission to affiliates for marketing their products and services to users through affiliate marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for I Synergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I Synergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.