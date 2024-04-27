Voon Him Hoo Sells 12,000,000 Shares of I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3) Stock

I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3 – Get Free Report) insider Voon Him Hoo sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$1,440,000.00 ($929,032.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
