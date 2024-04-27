Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $150.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.05.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $840,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.2% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.