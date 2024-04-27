Head-To-Head Contrast: Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) versus TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $626.26 million 0.95 $25.78 million $0.20 22.80

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Index Oil and Gas and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%.

Volatility and Risk

Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 26.5, indicating that its stock price is 2,550% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 4.12% 25.28% 7.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Index Oil and Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

