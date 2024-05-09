The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 783,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,373. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 816,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,199,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

