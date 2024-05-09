Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38 to $0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.52 to $1.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NYSE HR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

