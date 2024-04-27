Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to $18.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.15.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AGI opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.