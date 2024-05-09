Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $85.35. 1,374,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,927. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

