Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.80 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.