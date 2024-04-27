Black Hawk Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Will End on April 30th (NASDAQ:BKHAU)

Black Hawk Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 30th. Black Hawk Acquisition had issued 6,900,000 shares in its IPO on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $69,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Black Hawk Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition stock opened at 10.28 on Friday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52 week low of 10.13 and a 52 week high of 10.93.

