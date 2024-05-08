Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.19 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,247,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Tonix Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 7.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

