VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Performance
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.90. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
