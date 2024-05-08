Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

