CION Investment (CION) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

CION opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $630.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

