CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 8th (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 8th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of CARGO Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CRGX stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

