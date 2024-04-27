Wolfe Research Downgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

