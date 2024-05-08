National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.370-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. 85,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,340. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.