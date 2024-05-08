National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.370-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI
National Health Investors Price Performance
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Health Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.