Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £122.13 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £122.13 ($150.85).
Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £126 ($155.63).
PayPoint Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 513 ($6.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 492.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 508.77.
PayPoint Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
