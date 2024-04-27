Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £3,036,599.21 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.57), for a total value of £3,036,599.21 ($3,750,740.13).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13,230.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Deliveroo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 96.89 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.50 ($2.06).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

