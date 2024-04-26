Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.17.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,817. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

