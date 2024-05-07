CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $311.65 and last traded at $314.94. 1,045,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,449,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.81.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

