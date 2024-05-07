8,857 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Dover comprises 1.3% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.03. 83,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $183.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

