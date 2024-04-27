Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan Sells 40,000 Shares

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total value of £28,000 ($34,584.98).

Marks Electrical Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.80. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

See Also

