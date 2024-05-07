Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

HUM stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.44. 112,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Humana has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.