Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.67. The company had a trading volume of 91,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,555. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

