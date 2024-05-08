5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Cormark

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

5N Plus Stock Performance

5N Plus stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.02. 73,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,344. The stock has a market cap of C$445.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile



5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

