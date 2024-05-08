Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 830,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

