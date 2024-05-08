ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 21,530,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,710. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,448,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.