Barclays Trims Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Target Price to $22.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

BYON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of BYON traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

