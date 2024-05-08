Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 237,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.