Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $381.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $308.00 to $381.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $313.16. 278,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.13. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

