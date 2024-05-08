Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.80 EPS.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.79. 52,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

