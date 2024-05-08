Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 950,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,920. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

