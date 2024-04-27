Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.