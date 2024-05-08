ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.4 million. ARM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 92.08.

ARM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded down 1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 106.07. 14,094,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,901,468. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is 120.96 and its 200-day moving average is 90.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

