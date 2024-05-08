ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 0.7%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $916.73 and last traded at $914.84. Approximately 178,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,200,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $908.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $359.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $949.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

