Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.64. Approximately 87,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 347,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Main Street Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

