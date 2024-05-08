12,050 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in First Solar by 46.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,686 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,699 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at First Solar
In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,000 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Solar Stock Down 2.0 %
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
