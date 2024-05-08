Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 236,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

