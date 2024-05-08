Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $277.19. 9,023,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,313. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

