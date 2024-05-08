Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,560,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.28. The stock had a trading volume of 501,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,515. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.16. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

