Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 4,171,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,666. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,372,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,813,121.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,813,121.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

