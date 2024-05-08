Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00055533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

