Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $159.58. 1,347,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,010. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

